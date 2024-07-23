Iran’s non-oil exports hits $17.5 billion in 4-month period

The country imported $18.5 billion worth of goods in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2024), Mohammad Rezvanifar added.

Speaking in an expert-level meeting with the members of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), the deputy economy minister put the total imports and exports value of the country with oil excluded at $36 billion.

The country’s export of non-oil commodities has increased eight percent from March 21 to July 21, 2024 as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he continued.

In that period, the import of non-oil goods into the country has decreased six percent as compared to the same period last year, Rezvanifar added.

