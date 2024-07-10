Iran enhances trade transactions with neighbors: TPOI

Talking about the economic diplomacy defined in the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi, Director General of the Indian Subcontinent Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hadi Talebian Moghadam said that the 13th government made up its mind to expand its trade and economic relations with the eastern and Asian countries after the cruel sanctions imposed by the Western countries against Iran.

Hence, the expansion of the trade-economic relations was put on the agenda of the organization with the countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the TPOI official pointed to the salient achievements in Iran Expo 2024 which was held recently in Tehran and added that the most prestigious economic event was attended by the countries namely India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

On the sidelines of Iran Expo 2024, Iran-Sri Lanka Economic Commission and also Iran-Indian Subcontinent Economic Commission were also launched to spur trade and economic activities, he continued.

He then pointed to the conclusion of a 10-year contract at Iran’s Chabahar strategic port and added that activation of the transit between Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to the destinations of Russia, Turkey, Central Asia, Caucasus and also launch of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) can reduce the time and cost of the trade transactions to a great extent.

Talebian Moghadam then pointed to the launch of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Pakistan and added that signing the agreement between the two countries will spur trade and economic activities between the two countries.

