Jul 24, 2024, 6:29 PM

Iran’s trade with neighboring states hits $20 bn in 4 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2024) reached $20 billion, showing a six percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and 15 neighboring countries in that four-month period hit 34.196 million tons, registering a five percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In that period, Iran exported $10.642 billion worth of products to the 15 neighboring states and in return, the country imported $9.179 billion worth of products from the neighboring countries.

Iran’s export of products to the neighboring countries between March 21 to July 22, 2024 increased 16 and 6 percent growth in value and weight, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The country’s balance of trade with 15 neighboring states with oil included stood at +$1.5 billion.

