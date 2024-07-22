Iran, Kazakhstan mull over strengthening relations

In this call, the heads of the two countries confirmed their mutual goal to further strengthen relations between Kazakhstan and Iran.

The two sides discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in the commercial-economic, transportation-logistics, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Also, opinions were exchanged on regional and international issues.

Pezeshkian won the election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end.

Pezeshkian would replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

RHM/Press TV