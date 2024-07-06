  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2024, 6:49 AM

Masoud Pezeshkian elected as Iran's new president

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Masoud Pezeshkian was elected as Iran's new president.

Pezeshkian won the election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end.

Pezeshkian would replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

    • Sima Sergiu RO 09:53 - 2024/07/06
      0 0
      Reply
      Congratulations to the new president! And a ton of good luck!

