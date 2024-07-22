PM Kishida hopes to further develop Japan-Iran relations

According to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry's website, on July 22, commencing at 4:10 p.m. (Japan time) for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, held a telephone talk with Masoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement said that at the start of the conversation , Prime Minister Kishida conveyed his intention to work together to further develop the Japan-Iran relations, based on the traditional friendly relationship with Iran.

According to the statement, both sides also exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Middle East. Prime Minister Kishida expressed his high hope for Iran to play a more constructive role towards the peace and stability of the Middle East and to advance cooperation with the international community. The two sides also exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, the statement said that both sides concurred to continue to communicate with each other.

According to the official results released by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 6, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 presidential elections runoff.

