Riyadh comments on involvement in Israeli attack on Yemen

Reacting to the claims, Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday that his country did not participate in the Israeli raids targeting the Yemeni city of Hodeidah on Saturday.

He further stressed that Saudi Arabia would not allow any party to violate its airspace.

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

After the Israeli attack on Yemeni soil, the spokesperson of the Arab country's Army Yahya Saree said that Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to retaliate the Israeli strikes on Hudaydah Port.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, Saree said that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on Gaza Strip."

