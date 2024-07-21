On high alert, fears of a Yemeni response: Israeli media

Zionist media sources reported heightened concerns about a Yemeni response following the Israeli aggression on the port of Hodeidah, according to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen English news website.

It noted that the Israeli Air Force is on high alert across the occupied territories. Additionally, the Israeli regime's Navy has increased its alert level in the Eilat area.

Another Zionist media stated, "In Israel, there is a firm belief that we may enter days of confrontation with Yemen."

He added, "We may see more significant ballistic missile launches, and Yemen has that capability and has drones, pointing out that that's a relatively easier threat, and it takes a lot of time to intercept."

Israeli media reported that Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast. The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

Following the attack, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement affirming their continued support for Gaza and declaring that they would respond.

The YAF spokesperson General, Yahya Saree, said "We are preparing for a long war with the Israeli enemy until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."

"We confirm what was said in our previous statement regarding considering the occupied Yafa area as an unsafe zone," he added.

