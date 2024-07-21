UN chief reacts to Israel's deadly strike on Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the latest Israeli strike on the Yemeni city of Hudaydah and urges all parties to show maximum restraint, his office said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the reports of airstrikes earlier today in and around the port of Hudaydah in Yemen," the note added.

"Initial reports indicate a number of fatalities and over 80 people injured in this attack, and that there has been considerable damage to civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure."

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint," it says, TASS reported.

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

After the Israeli attack on Yemeni soil, the spokesperson of the Arab country's Army Yahya Saree said that Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to retaliate the Israeli strikes on Hudaydah Port.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, Saree said that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on Gaza Strip."

