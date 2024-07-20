Violating Palestinians rights not limited to certain period

Nasser Kan’ani emphasized that the fundamental rights to determine the fate of the oppressed Palestinian nation has continually been violated especially since the declaration of the existence of the child-killing Israeli regime, and it still continues.

In his reaction to the advisory view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the "legal consequences caused by the policies and actions of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Quds”, which was issued yesterday, the Iranian diplomat stated that the advisory view issued by the International Court of Justice reflects the deep concern of the international community in the face of the criminal actions of the Israeli regime.

By virtue of the court's opinion regarding the Zionist regime's actions that violate the international law including violation of the inalienable right of the Palestinian nation to exercise sovereignty over its natural resources and also emphasis of the court on the necessity of compensating the damages incurred to the Palestinians, Kan’ani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the fundamental right to determine the fate of the oppressed Palestinian nation has been continuously violated over the past years, especially since the announcement of the existence of the child-killing Israeli regime, and still continues, so that the violation of rights of Palestinian people by the Zionist enemy is not for a specific period of time.

Committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during the last few months in Gaza has led to the continued violation of the Palestinian nation's right to determine their destiny, he added.

At least 38,919 people were killed since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October last year. Another 89,622 have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

