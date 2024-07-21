EU backs ICJ ruling on illegal Israeli occupation

Borrell stated that the EU had taken "good note" of the court's decision and called for further support for the ICJ's opinion.

"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," he said, according to Middle East Eye.

Borrell added that the opinion "will need to be analyzed more thoroughly, including its implications for EU policy."

On Friday, the International Court of Justice said “Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful”, adding that the regime “is under an obligation” to end it “as rapidly as possible.”

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East al-Quds, areas Palestinians want for a future independent state, in a 1967 war.

The ruling urged all states and international organizations, including the United Nations, “not to recognize as legal” the situation arising from the unlawful presence of Israel in occupied Palestinian territory.

MP/PR