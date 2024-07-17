Kana’ni raps deadly Israel strike on Al-Qahira School in Gaza

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “By targeting the campus of Al-Qahira Primary School in Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime committed another horrible crime and killed a great number of the innocent Palestinian people tremendously.”

The silence and inaction of the governments and international communities in the face of all these cruelties and anti-human crimes committed by the Zionist regime’s forces is actually laying the ground for the Zionist enemy to continue the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian diplomat emphasized.

The Western states who claim to be human rights advocates but deliver arms to the Zionist regime are an accomplice in crimes committed by the Zionists in massacring the Palestinians, the spokesman added.

