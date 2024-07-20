Saudi Arabia downs Iran in Asian Junior Handball Championship

In the previous matches of the tournament, Iran defeated China 30-26 and Kuwait 25-23 in Group B, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the first quarterfinal match, Iran emerged victorious against Oman with a score of 32-19 but was defeated by Saudi Arabia in the second match.

Iran will face Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinal's last match.

The teams competing in the quarterfinals include Iran, Oman, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

The 18th Asian Men’s Junior (U21) Handball Championship will run until July 27 in Amman, Jordan.

This championship serves as a qualifying event for the 25th IHF Men’s Junior (U-21) Handball World Championship in Poland, which is scheduled for June and July 2025.

The top four teams in the current competition will secure qualification spots for the World Championship.

AMK/6170645