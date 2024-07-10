Iran men’s junior handball team beat Turkey in friendly

In the first friendly match, Iran beat Turkey with a score of 31-28.

The Iranian team departed from Turkey to Oman on Wednesday to prepare for the 18th Asian Men’s Junior (U21) Handball Championship.

Iran will be competing in Group B alongside Kuwait and China in the upcoming tournament.

The 18th Asian Men’s Junior (U21) Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from 14 to 25 July 2024, at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Amman, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Furthermore, the championship will serve as a qualifying event for the 25th IHF Men’s Junior (U21) Handball World Championship in Poland, slated for June/July 2025. The top four teams from this competition will secure qualification spots for the World Championship.

AMK/IRIB4280205