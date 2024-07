Previously in the tournament, Iran defeated China 30-26 in Group B.

The 18th Asian Men’s Junior (U21) Handball Championship will run until July 27 in Amman, Jordan.

This championship serves as a qualifying event for the 25th IHF Men’s Junior (U-21) Handball World Championship in Poland, which is scheduled for June and July 2025.

The top four teams in the current competition will secure qualification spots for the World Championship.

