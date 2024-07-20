  1. World
  2. South America
Jul 20, 2024, 10:20 AM

At least 6 killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Brazil

At least 6 killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Brazil

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – At least six people were killed in a collision involving two cars and a truck in southern Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, local media reported Friday.

The accident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday local time on a highway near the city of Rio Pardo, when a car carrying six people crashed into the back of another vehicle, causing both to collide head-on with a truck, the local fire department was quoted as saying.

The people who died were in the same car, while the drivers of the other vehicle and truck survived the accident, the report said.

The city of Rio Pardo is located some 140 kilometers from Porto Alegre, capital of the Rio Grande do Sul state, in the southern region of the South American country. 

MNA/PR

News ID 218042
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News