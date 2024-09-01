Iran-Syria cooperation to result in Zionist regime's defeat

Speaking by phone to Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, the Minister of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic on Sunday, the Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh emphasized the continuation of the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for security and respect for the territorial integrity of Syria.

Referring to the similarities between the two countries, especially Syria's support for the Axis of Resistance, the Iranian defense minister added that the agreements between the two countries must be implemented, including the deals that were reached during the Syrian defense minister's to Tehran. Nasrizadeh also stressed that bilateral cooperation will expand more rapidly.

The Iranian defense minister continued to point to the issue of Gaza and the crimes of the Zionist regime and stated that, "Unfortunately, we do not see a proper reaction from the international community regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime and therefore the cooperation between the two countries should continue and this cooperation will definitely lead to the defeat of the regime."

Congratulating Nasirzadeh on the appointment as the new Iran's Minister of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces, the Syrian defense minister said that "We are looking for the continuity of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that Syria and Iran will double their efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.

"We are with you and we both are on the same side. The security of the two countries is intertwined because the brethren of the Resistance Axis seem to be on the same boat and are fighting alongside each other against the occupying regime that commits many crimes against humanity in Gaza, Syria and Yemen amid the inaction of international organizations that ignore the crimes committed by the Zionist regime. Without a doubt, cooperation will make us stronger against this bullying front, "Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas added.

He emphasized the need for more cooperation between the two countries, saying that, "I hope we will develop such cooperation and agreements, and in my opinion, we have no other choice and we must continue this path to deal with the forces of evil."

