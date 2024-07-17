New pandemic may strike at any time: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the warning while addressing a session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) working on a draft agreement to prevent pandemics.

"As the current outbreak of H5N1 reminds us, the next pandemic may be around the corner. It can come at any time. It will not wait for us," he said.

He described the future document as a "generational agreement."

"Completing these negotiations this year would represent a unique and historic achievement," he said, but pointed out that "consensus over the outstanding issues is possible within a relatively short time.".

MP/PR