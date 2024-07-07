Iran armed forces voice readiness to coop. with 14th govt.

"I congratulate the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the 9th President of Iran. As in the past, we announce the readiness of the Iranian armed forces to cooperate and interact with the 14th government," the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in a message.

"I hope that by further strengthening the defense base of the armed forces, a big leap will be taken in establishing the authority, deterrence power, security and defense of the holy ideals of the Islamic Republic," he added.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential vote, the interior ministry says, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

