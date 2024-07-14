FBI Identifies shooter at Trump : 20-yr Thomas Matthew Crooks

Crooks, 20, was killed by security officials when he opened fire at the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate, injuring his ear, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement quoted by NBC and CBS.

Law enforcement officials earlier told reporters they had tentatively identified the suspected shooter but were not ready to do so publicly. They also said they had not yet identified the motive. The FBI, which is the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation, had said the shooting was being treated as "an assassination attempt" against the former president.

Trump was hit in the ear in the shocking shooting, which left a bystander dead and two others critically injured. He was quickly rushed off stage by the US Secret Service agents, with blood seen on his face.

The gunshots were heard when Trump had just started speaking at his final rally before the Republican National Convention.

Thousands of his supporters were in attendance when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened.

