"We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump was organized by the current authorities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Reuters.

"But the atmosphere around candidate Trump ... provoked what America is confronting today," he added.

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack, saying there was no place for that kind of violence in America. Peskov said Russia condemned any violence in the course of the political struggle.

MNA