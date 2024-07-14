Biden reacts to possible attempted assassination of Trump

Here is Biden’s statement:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden said he has reached out to Trump but has not talked yet, but hopes to later Saturday night.

“This kind of violence is sick,” Biden said.

He added Trump supporters should have the right to rally in peace.

The Associated Press is reporting the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, per law enforcement officials. It was not immediately clear whether Trump was shot, but the former president’s campaign quickly said that he was “fine.”

Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by US Secret Service agents.

MNA/PR