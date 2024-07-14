Death toll from Israel’s operation in Gaza exceeds 38,400

According to its statistics, "to date, the death toll from Israel’s aggression in Gaza has amounted to 38,443."

The ministry added that a total of 88,481 people have been injured in the enclave.

Over the past 24 hours, 61 Palestinians were killed and another 129 were wounded as a result of Israeli forces’ shelling and air attacks, the health ministry said.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

