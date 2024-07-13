Death toll from Israeli attack on al-Mawasi camp rises to 90

The Israeli army claimed the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif. Hamas immediately rejected the claim as “false”, saying that “defenseless civilians” were killed in the attack.

The savage attack has drawn international condemnation.

Iran foreign ministry spokesman strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrike in Khan Yunis that killed and injured hundreds of Palestinian civilians on Saturday.

Gustavo Petro has expressed his outrage at what he called “the greatest injustice.”

The Yemeni government also condemned the attack, calling Israel’s leaders “war criminals” and urging accountability against them.

Thousands of demonstrators in Italy and Germany held rallies on Saturday to denounce the massacre.

