Nasrallah lambasts Zionist enemy for massacre in Khan Yunis

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech via Al-Manar on the seventh night of Ashura on Saturday.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah said that, "A significant number of our wounded fighters during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) battles have recovered and returned to the front lines.

He hailed Hezbollah’s wounded fighters, recognizing them as the living witnesses of this resistance.

He went on to say that "There is a stark difference between Islamic culture, which focuses on people, and Western culture, which centers on individual ego.

The Hezbollah leader further said that, "Political, social, and cultural awareness is essential at this time for leaders, officials, and the general public, as it leads to greater insight."

"The injustice faced by the Palestinian people is glaring; it is an oppression that surpasses all others," he added.

Nasrallah continued to say that, "Our duty is to stand by the people of Gaza. It is not an act of kindness; failing to do so will hold us accountable on the Day of Resurrection."

He continued to say that, "The Zionist enemy commits a massacre in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, justifying it by claiming they aimed to target Hamas leaders. Is there greater injustice and tyranny?"

" We will emerge victorious from the battle of the Al-Aqsa flood, heads held high, as promised by God to the faithful fighters," he continued.

At least 90 people were killed and 300 wounded in an Israeli air attack on the al-Mawasi refugee camp, an Israeli-designated “safe zone”, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army claimed that the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif. Hamas immediately rejected the claim as “false”, saying that “defenseless civilians” were killed in the attack.

MNA