Israel unable to take stupid step as it knows 'heavy price'

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, made the remarks on Friday, stressing that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must understand well that if he prolongs the conflict, this regime will enter a process of erosion.

Qassem emphasized that the occupying regime is fully aware that it cannot make imprudent and rash actions against the Resistance movement, because in that case, it must pay a high price.

In nine months, the Lebanese front managed to confine the war within a limited framework instead of a major battle with the enemy, he said.

“The Lebanese front inflicted significant losses on the Israeli enemy, whether through the displacement of approximately 100,000 Israeli illegal settlers and military casualties, or damage to its equipment and economy,” Qassem added.

Separately, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said “Israelis are drowning in a sea of fear and experiencing nightmares about confronting Lebanon.”

“Supporting the Gaza Strip is a matter of honor and pride for Lebanon. Throughout history, Israeli fighter jets bombed our cities and violated our airspace, but today Lebanese drones are the ones that carry out aerial attacks along the occupied Palestinian border,” he said.

The Resistance drones shattered Israeli superiority, but the Iron Dome, which was supposed to act as a protective shield for Israelis, failed against Resistance missiles, Qaouk added.

“All political and military pressures against Hezbollah to stop the war have not led anywhere,” he concluded.

Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of rocket attacks since October 7, when the Israeli regime began taking Gaza under a genocidal war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 38,345 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The regime has responded by attacking areas lying across southern Lebanon, and threatening to turn the country into “another Gaza.”

SD/PressTV