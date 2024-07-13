'Israel' commits horrific massacres in Gaza's Khan Younis

For the 281st consecutive day, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip, committing further horrific massacres that killed and wounded dozens of Palestinian civilians.

According to a report by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English webiste, the Israeli occupation forces committed horrific massacre in Khan Younis, where heavy bombardment of the al-Mawasi area of the city killed dozens of civilians and wounded dozens of others, with reports indicating that the number of those killed is no less than 70.

The total tally of the aggression is over 100 casualties so far, with reports coming in from Khan Younis saying that over an hour and a half into the aggression, martyrs are still being brought in to the Kuwaiti Hospital, as the Ministry of Health stressed that the whole of the Gaza Strip cannot bear this number of casualties due to the healthcare infrastructure being impaired by constant Israeli bombardment.

Dozens of bodies are still stuck under the rubble as first responders and rescue workers are attempting to reach all those murdered and wounded; most of the latter are critically injured, as reports coming in from the Kuwaiti hospital indicate.

In the central Gaza Strip, five Palestinians, including three children, were killed Saturday following an Israeli airstrike on a home in Deir al-Balah.

Additionally, at least ten Palestinians were injured in an airstrike targeting a house on al-Ashreen Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Another airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces hit the northern area of the camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, two more civilians were killed and several others were injured in an air raid on Deir al-Balah. Furthermore, a man and his pregnant wife were killed after their home was bombed in the Qah al-Qurain area, east of Khan Younis.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted a house near the al-Tahrir station at the entrance to the large town of Abasan, also east of Khan Younis.

MNA