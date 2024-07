Reza Ghandipour scored three goals for Iran in the match.

Hossein Abdi’s side defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 and was held to a 1-1 draw by Uzbekistan in Group B and advanced to the final as the winner.

Uzbekistan came third, beating Tajikistan 3-0 earlier in the day.

The 2nd edition of the Championship was organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) for the men's under-20 national teams of Central Asia.

The competition was held in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.

MNA/TSN