Ali Hassani was on target for Iran in the match, according to Tehran Times report.

Iran went down to 10 men in the match after Esmaeil Gholizadeg was shown a red card in the 71st minute.

Iran, who had defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 in their first match, qualified for the final as Group B winners.

Kyrgyzstan hosts the tournament from July 5 to 12.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions being crowned champions of the inaugural edition.

MNA