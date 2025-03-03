  1. World
  2. Europe
Mar 3, 2025, 4:32 PM

German police report new car-ramming attack

German police report new car-ramming attack

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – German police have reported another suspected car-ramming attack this time in the city of Mannheim.

DW reported on Monday that at least one person was killed as a car drove into a crowd in the city center. 

Unconfirmed reports online suggest that "several people" were injured.

Police said that, "Due to the police deployment, citizens are asked to avoid Mannheim city center and to take a wide detour."

Video on social media seems to show people obscuring the view of at least one person injured on the floor with their coats following the suspected attack. 

Preliminary reports suggest at least one person was killed in the car ramming. 

MNA

News ID 229187

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News