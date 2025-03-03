German police report new car-ramming attack

DW reported on Monday that at least one person was killed as a car drove into a crowd in the city center.

Unconfirmed reports online suggest that "several people" were injured.

Police said that, "Due to the police deployment, citizens are asked to avoid Mannheim city center and to take a wide detour."

Video on social media seems to show people obscuring the view of at least one person injured on the floor with their coats following the suspected attack.

Preliminary reports suggest at least one person was killed in the car ramming.

MNA