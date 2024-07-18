3 new radiation sites established in Iran's nuclear plants

Speaking to journalists at the presidential compound after attending a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami talked about the inauguration of three new radiation sites in the nuclear industries over the first three months of the year.

He emphasized the importance of integrating nuclear technology into people's lives and highlighted the significance of radiation. “In the past three months, three radiation sites have been initiated, with plans to open the remaining sites, at least three more in August,” he stated, according to the Tehran Times.

The radiation systems in the nuclear industries have been established to expand and develop peaceful atomic technologies in various areas, including health, medicine, agriculture, environment, security, and scientific research. Some key applications of radiation in the nuclear industries include radiotherapy, the production of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the medical field; sterilization of medical equipment, pest control in agriculture, and enhancing the shelf life of food in the health and hygiene sector; improving the properties of polymers, ion implantation, and the production of industrial radioisotopes in the industry.

MNA