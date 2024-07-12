Supporting resistance Iran’s ‘strategic, permanent’ policy

Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks on Thursday during a trip to regional resistance fronts, where he met with ranking resistance commanders and officials.

He said the support was especially geared towards “Palestine and the steadfastness of Gaza’s strong people.”

The policy “is agreed upon by all the pillars of [the country’s] Islamic establishment and backed by various members of the Iranian nation,” Qa’ani added.

For their part, the resistance figures expressed gratitude towards the Islamic Republic for the all-out support.

Qa’ani had last met with top resistance officials in Tehran back in May as they were visiting the Iranian capital to pay tribute to the Islamic Republic’s late president Ebrahim Raeisi.

That meeting saw the participants discussing the latest political, social, and military situation in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring a genocidal Israeli war since last October, as well as al-Aqsa Storm, the retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups, following which the occupying regime launched the military onslaught.

Nearly 38,350 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the war so far.

Gaza’s resistance groups have, however, pledged to defend the coastal sliver with all their resources, asserting that it would be impossible to eliminate the resistance from the Palestinian territory’s rule.

Earlier, Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian assured the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Ismail Haniyeh of Palestinians’ eventual victory in the face of the Israeli war.

“I am certain that, under the aegis of the resisting people of Palestine and the oppressed and strong Gaza’s historic steadfastness, and the heroic diligence of the fighters of the Palestinian resistance in the ongoing war, triumph and divine victory will be awarded to dear Palestine,” Pezeshkian wrote in a message addressed to the Hamas’ official.

MNA/Press TV