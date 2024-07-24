  1. Iran
Brigadier Gen. Naeini appointed new IRGC spokesman

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini has been appointed as the new spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a decree issued by Hujjat ul-Ismam Abdollah Haji Sadeghi, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who commands all armed forces, appointed General Naeini as the new spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

General Naeini replaced former IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, who has long served in the post. 

In a decree, IRGC lead Commander Major General Hossein Salami appointed General Sharif as the new head of Sacred Defense Research & Document Center.

