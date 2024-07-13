Pezeshkian meets representatives of religious minorities

The meeting with religious minorities of Iran’s Parliament took place at the Shahid Beheshti Hall of the Presidential Administration of Iran in the capital city of Tehran.

During the meeting, the president-elect and the members of the parliament discussed various issues.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to endorse the decree of Masoud Pezeshkian as the next President of Iran on July 28.

The official inauguration ceremony for President Pezeshkian is set to take place in the Iranian Parliament, and he will be sworn in as the 14th president of the Islamic Republic on July 30.

