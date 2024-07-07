Former Israeli PM Olmert asks for Netanyahu gov. dissolution

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has called for the overthrow of the current occupation government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasized the urgent need to end the war on Gaza, noting that "Hamas managed to survive after nine months of fighting."

According to Al-Mayadeen, Olmert had previously criticized the decision to evacuate settlements in northern occupied Palestine, describing it as "hysterical" and attributing it to the state of panic within Netanyahu's government.

In an interview with Israeli Channel 12, Olmert described the current government as one that "does not know what to do and is unable to make decisions." He emphasized that the administration operates without strategic planning or preparation and lacks a clear understanding of the objectives necessary to end the war.

Meanwhile, according to Al-Mayadeen TV English website, the Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened Netanyahu he "would be left alone" if he was not included in crucial discussions about the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Ben-Gvir said during a cabinet session, "I know the real meeting will be held immediately after us."

"We are here as a decoration, and after we finish - you and Gallant will sit down with the heads of the security establishment and wrap things up," he added.

Furthermore, media have revealed that it is the Israeli failure in Gaza battle that has forced the regime to revive the ceasefire talks.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that a shift in Israeli battlefield calculations has led analysts to conclude that the Israeli military and security establishment is pushing the Netanyahu-led Israeli government to finalize a deal with the Palestinian Resistance.

"Time is passing and all sides are realizing that time is not working in their favor, especially the Israeli side," said Ofer Shelah, a former Israeli lawmaker and military analyst with the "Israeli Institute for National Security Studies" (INSS), as quoted by WSJ.

On that note, talks of the positive atmosphere surrounding ceasefire talks and a prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip, spurred by recent feedback submitted by Hamas to mediators, have taken center stage in discussions of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

MNA