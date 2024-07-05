Iran a partner in SCO’s decisions: Caretaker FM

“If until yesterday we were only ‘collaborators’ with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, thanks to the initiative of the martyr Raisi's administration, today we are ‘partners in decision-making’ within this international political-security mechanism,” Bagheri said in a post on his X account on Thursday.

“The presence of Mr. Mokhber at the 24th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan, on the eve of the presidential elections in Iran, underscores the fact that active participation in the Organization's mechanisms is Iran's strategic choice for deepening and enhancing its effective role in multilateralism,” he said.

The caretaker foreign minister was accompanying acting president Mohammad Mokhber in the 24th summit of the SCO member countries in Astana.

Iran became a SCO member during the 23rd virtual summit of the bloc in July 2023.

The SCO, which has its headquarters in China, is a diplomatic organization with nine members, namely Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The SCO’s two-day summit started in the Kazakh capital on Thursday.

During the summit, Belarus becomes the 10th full member.

MNA/TSN