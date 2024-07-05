Any tension in region to be detrimental to warmongers

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó held a phone conversation on Friday to confer on the bilateral relations between the two states.

Iran and Hungary have always had favorable relations with each other and the relations between the two countries have been growing in recent years, the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

Stressing the need for strengthening stability in the region, Bagheri Kani criticized the Israeli regime's actions against Palestine and Lebanon.

The continuation of Zionists' crimes against the Palestinian nation and the recent threats against Lebanon have put the conditions of the region in a new situation, he said, adding that any new tension in the region will definitely be detrimental to the warmongers.

The Hungarian top diplomat, for his part, emphasized the importance of diplomacy in bilateral relations and the international arena.

Welcoming the bolstering of bilateral relations between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Szijjártó expressed hope that these talks would be strengthened during Hungary's presidency of the European Union.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary also emphasized the need to strengthen efforts in order to avoid the escalation of conflicts in the region.

