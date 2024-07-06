Top Pakistan officials felicitate Pezeshkian over victory

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have brotherly relations and we hope that our relations will become stronger during your presidency, Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan wrote in his message.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Sadiq also said that the election of Pezeshkian is a manifestation of the Iranian people's strong trust in him.

"I have congratulated my brother, Dr. Pezeshkian, on his victory in the presidential elections of Iran and I am eagerly ready to work with him to consolidate long-standing relations and promote regional peace," Pakistani Prime Minister also wrote.



Pezeshkian won the June 5 election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end.

Pezeshkian would replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

