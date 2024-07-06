Hakim hopes Pezeshkian will solve regional, intl. differences

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement expressed hope that Pezeshkian will help to solve the differences in the region and the world.

Pezeshkian won the June 5 election race by securing 16.384.403 of the votes while Saeed Jalili, his rival, managed to secure 13.538.179 of the votes, according to an announcement made by Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the two candidates who secured the most votes in the snap presidential election on June 28.

The gap between the two candidates was more than two million votes in the end.

Pezeshkian would replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

MNA/