Jul 1, 2024, 9:23 AM

Iraqi Resistance group attacks occupied Eilat

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that it has conducted a fresh attack on an Israeli target in the occupied port of Eilat.

The forces of the Iraq-based Resistance group attacked a vital target in Eilat using drones, the statement said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

