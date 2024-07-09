Yemeni, Iraqi combatants conduct fresh joint anti-Israel op.

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced the development in a statement on Monday, saying they had carried out the operation in conjunction with Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of anti-terror combatants.

The operation witnessed attacking a “vital target” in the city “several drones,” the forces said, adding that the attack “achieved its objectives.”

The statement said the attack was staged “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their combatants, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The Armed Forces and the Iraqi combatants have been staging numerous anti-Israeli strikes, either separately or in cooperation with one another, since last October, when the Israeli regime began a genocidal war against Gaza.

At least 38,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died as a result of the war that began following a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s Resistance groups.

The Iraqi Resistance’s anti-Israeli attacks have been mainly aimed at targets lying across the occupied territories.

The Yemeni forces have, however, expanded their strikes to include Israeli vessels and the vessels that head towards the ports of those territories.

Concluding their statement, the forces said, “The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to execute joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of, and victory for, the Palestinian people until the [Israeli] aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The regime has been enforcing the siege since 2006, but has tightened it even further since launching the war against the coastal sliver.

