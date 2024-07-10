Iraq resistance carries out operations on Israeli positions

In a statement, the umbrella group said it used drones to attack a vital military target in the occupied port city of Haifa on Wednesday morning.

The Iraqi Resistance drones also struck the Orot Rabin power plant in the occupied city of Hadera.

The Resistance group said the operations are in response to the Israeli massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Continuing in our path of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, this morning on Wednesday, 10-07-2024, targeted the Orot Rabin power generation station in our occupied lands using drones,” the statement said.

The Iraqi group has vowed to continue retaliatory operations against Israeli strongholds.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a genocidal war on Gaza, targeting hospitals, people’s homes, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime.

The Israeli war has killed at least 38,243 Palestinians so far, including around 17,000 children. Another 88,033 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

AMK/PressTV