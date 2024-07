At least three Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank’s Ramallah, five in the city of Al-Bireh and another one in the city of Nablus, according to the Wafa news agency.

The Israeli forces made the arrests at dawn, the report said, adding that those arrested in Al-Bireh were from Gaza.

The person arrested in Nablus was named as Qasim Al-Aklik, a former prisoner who spent 20 years in an Israeli jail.

