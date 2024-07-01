  1. World
37,900 Palestinians killed in Israel's war on Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Gaza's Health Ministry says 37,900 Palestinians have been killed and 87,060 wounded since Israel launched its war on the coastal enclave in October.

The toll included at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry statement said, Al Jazeera reported. 

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands of unrecovered bodies believed buried in the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Gaza’s health ministry says nearly two dozen people were killed and 100 wounded in Israeli strikes over the past day.

“Israeli attacks killed 23 people and injured 91 others in three massacres against [Palestinian] families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added

