Number of Palestinians arrested in West Bank crosses 9,500

The local sources report the arrest of 15 more Palestinians in the West Bank during the raids of the Zionist military forces against Palestinians.

The Prisoners' Affairs Committee in Palestine announced that the Zionist occupying forces arrested 15 more Palestinians in the West Bank in the past 24 hours.

Over 9,500 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank by the Zionist regime’s forces since the outbreak of war in Gaza on Oct. 07.

According to the informed sources, more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza Strip since October 07, 2023 and 87,445 others have been injured.

