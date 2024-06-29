Spain seeks joining South Africa’s complaint against Israel

“We made this decision in light of the continuation of the military operation in Gaza,” Al Jazeera quoted Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares as saying on Saturday.

“We also observe with enormous concern the regional extension of the conflict,” he said. “Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution.”

On June 6, Albares had called for intervening in South Africa’s case against the Israeli regime at the ICJ, accusing the regime of genocide in Gaza.

Spain joins a group of countries, including Ireland, that have expressed a desire to get involved in the case. Ireland, Spain and Norway recently recognized the Palestinian state.

The Spanish minister said Madrid wants to support the ICJ in implementing any measures it orders, such as a directive for the regime to cease its military operations in Rafah City, southern Gaza.

Albares announced that Spain is doing this because of its commitment to international law, its desire to support the court’s work, and to strengthen the United Nations by backing the ICJ as the top legal authority in the system.

The ICJ is the highest UN judicial body, established in 1945 to resolve disputes between states. Its recent emergency order for the Israeli regime to immediately stop its Rafah attack was a landmark ruling, following South Africa’s filing of the genocide case against the Tel Aviv regime.

MNA/PR