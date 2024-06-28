Canada bars thousands of Iranians from voting: Interim FM

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Iran's election headquarters abroad on Friday, Bagheri Kani added that Canada displayed its true nature to the world, press TV reported.

"Unfortunately, Canada was the only country that prevented the advancement of the Islamic Republic of Iran's process of democracy in the world," he said.

He emphasized that Canada considers itself to be at the forefront of advocating human rights but it openly created obstacles in the way of hundreds of thousands of Iranian expatriates willing to determine their fate.

Despite all efforts by Iran's Foreign Ministry, the Canadian government continues its hostility and confrontation with the Iranian people and once more proved its adherence to hollow claims, Bagheri Kani added.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the "proper" procedure of holding the snap election abroad and expressed hope the process will continue until the end.

On Friday, Iranians headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the presidential election that will determine who will be in charge of the country’s executive branch for the next four years.

People from all walks of life are taking part in the election to vote for their desired candidate from among four presidential hopefuls following the withdrawal of two candidates.

Canada broke off diplomatic ties with Iran and closed its Tehran embassy in a surprise move in 2012, citing various reasons, including Iran’s support for Syria, its nuclear work, and alleged threats to the Israeli regime.

The relevant government in Canada has not granted permission for the Iranian presidential election to be held in the country.

However, with the coordination of the Office for the Protection of Iran's Interests in Washington, polling stations have been set up in the border region of the US and Canada to allow Iranians in Canada to exercise their voting rights.

MNA