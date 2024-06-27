Canada's move against IRGC unlawful, politically motivated

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks in a letter to the head of the UN Security Council and the secretary-general of the United Nations in reaction to the provocative act of Canada on Thursday.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I would like to bring to your attention a blatant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations committed by the Government of Canada against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In an unlawful, dangerous, and politically motivated action, Canada has designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—an official and constitutionally-based branch of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran—as a so-called “terrorist group.” This is not the first time Canada has systematically violated norms, rules, and principles of international law against Iran. Canada has repeatedly breached fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations which my Country has already been prompted to institute legal proceedings against that Country before the International Court of Justice for grave violations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms this illegal and provocative action by the Government of Canada and considers it a hostile act against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as a grave threat to regional and international peace and security given the significant role of the IRGC in fighting against terrorism and extremism as well as in preserving peace and stability in our region. This unlawful and irresponsible action constitutes a breach of generally recognized principles of international law and of the Charter of the United Nations, including the well-established principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs.

Given the IRGC's role, tasks, and mandate, which include ensuring maritime safety and security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, and beyond, the Government of Canada is well aware that its irresponsible and provocative act will heighten tensions and increase the risk of accidents and incidents between IRGC forces and the Canadian armed forces, whether acting independently or as part of the so-called coalition, in the region already facing unprecedented challenges. It is self-evident that Canada—along with the US and those who have publicly supported this internationally wrongful act—will bear full responsibility for all consequences of such reckless behavior.

It is noteworthy that the Iranian armed forces, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, notably during the imposed 8-year war by Saddam’s regime in Iraq against Iran from 1980 to 1988. The role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, especially Major General Qasem Soleimani, the hero Commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, who was assassinated by US forces at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020 during an official visit to Iraq at the Iraqi government's invitation, in battles against the UN Security Council designated terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups in the region, has been widely recognized and commended by affected people and governments in the region.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are resolute in their commitment to fulfill its regional responsibilities and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as support regional nations and governments, upon request, in their efforts to eliminate foreign-backed terrorist groups. This provocative action taken by the Government of Canada will neither affect nor obstruct this firm determination.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to take appropriate countermeasures in accordance with international law in response to this illegal action and serious violation by the Government of Canada.

It would be highly appreciated if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the General Assembly, under agenda item 83, and of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

