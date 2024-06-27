Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian proved Iran can isolate, confront US

Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani was speaking in a ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the 40th day of the martyrdom of Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian, who lost their lives alongside a number of their companions in a tragic helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19, according to Press TV.

Describing the late Iranian foreign minister as “indefatigable and plucky,” Gha’ani said Amir-Abdollahian opened a new era in defense of resistance and was the “sonorous voice” of the resistance front.

The IRGC commander said the words and actions of Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian proved that the Islamic Republic can “confront major powers,” and "isolate" a heavyweight like the US.

Gha’ani stressed that the efforts of the two figures in the international arena were very effective and managed to safeguard Iran’s authority against child-killing Israel and criminal America.

“These men fought with the US and proved that things can be done without relying on America,” Gha’ani said.

“You should know that those who attribute the resolution of problems to relations with America are the ones who do not want to fight valiantly. If you talk from the position of authority and power, even the US will be forced to comply.”

