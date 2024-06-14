Iraq Resistance conducts drone attack on Israeli air base

Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced in a statement that it conducted the drone attack on the Ramat David Airbase in northern occupied lands early Friday.

The statement said that it will continue to target the Zionist positions in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has been also hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

At least 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

